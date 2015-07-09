Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Vincent Velasquez, who did not receive a decision in his first five major league starts, even though he left all five games with the lead, got his first decision on Tuesday: a loss. Velasquez gave up two runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings in a 2-0 loss to Cleveland. Following the game, manager A.J. Hinch said Velasquez would be optioned to Double-A Corpus Christi so he can throw some bullpen sessions during the major league All-Star break. It’s expected that Velasquez could be recalled sometime after the break.

2B Jose Altuve went 0-for-4, snapping his career-high 14-game hitting streak. The streak also matched George Springer’s 14-game streak in June as the longest hitting streak by an Astros player this season.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer will be recalled from Triple-A Fresno. Oberholtzer has made two separate trips onto the disabled list this season due to a blister on his left index finger. When not on the DL, Oberholtzer was 2-1 with a 4.32 ERA in seven starts with the Astros and 2-2 with a 5.30 ERA in four starts with Fresno.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer will be recalled from Triple-A Fresno to start Thursday’s game in Cleveland. RHP Collin McHugh, who was the scheduled starter for Thursday, will start Friday at Tampa Bay instead. Oberholtzer went 2-1 with a 4.32 ERA in seven starts for Houston earlier this season. He is 2-2 with a 5.30 ERA in four starts for Fresno.

RHP Chad Qualls pitched one hitless and scoreless inning in his first rehab appearance with Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday. Qualls has been on the disabled list since June 25 due to a pinched nerve in his neck.

INF Luis Valbuena did not play in the first two games of the series in Cleveland due to a sprained right big toe. Valbuena, who leads the Astros with 19 home runs, could see action in the last two games of the series with the Indians, according to Manager A.J. Hinch.