Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez, optioned to Double-A Corpus Christi after his start Tuesday in Cleveland, is expected to be recalled to rejoin the major league rotation following the All-Star break.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer was recalled from Triple-A Fresno and will start Thursday vs. Cleveland. Oberholtzer will replace RHP Collin McHugh, who was the scheduled starter for Thursday, but will start Friday in Tampa Bay instead.

DH Evan Gattis’ two-run home run accounted for all the Astros’ runs in their 4-2 loss to Cleveland. The homer extended Gattis’ hitting streak to nine games, tying his season high. He is hitting .371 during his hitting streak (13-for-35), and, in the first three games of the Cleveland series, he is 5-for-12 (.417) with a home run and three RBIs.

RHP Chad Qualls, in a rehab appearance at Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday, threw nine pitches in a scoreless inning. Qualls will pitch again on Thursday for Corpus Christi. Qualls has been on the DL since June 25 with a pinched nerve in his neck.