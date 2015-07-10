Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Brett Oberholtzer was charged with three runs and didn’t record an out in the sixth inning Thursday in his 3-1 loss to Cleveland. But in his five innings before that Oberholtzer held the Indians scoreless on four hits. “I thought O.B. did a good job,” said Astros manager A.J. Hinch. “He was very sharp early.”

RHP Collin McHugh will start Friday’s game at Tampa Bay. Since Aug. 1, 2014, McHugh is tied with Pittsburgh RHP Gerrit Cole for the major league lead in wins. Since that date McHugh is 16-4 with a 3.49 ERA.

SS Carlos Correa singled in the fourth inning Thursday. That snapped his 0-for-14 hitless streak. In the four-game series in Cleveland Correa was 1-for-16.

C Hank Conger accounted for the Astros’ only run Thursday. Conger belted a solo home run in the third inning off RHP Cody Anderson. Against right-handed pitchers this year Conger is hitting .333 (14-for-42), with three home runs and seven RBIs.

3B Luis Valbuena was back in the lineup Thursday. He missed the first three games of the Cleveland series with a sprained right big toe.