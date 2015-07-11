Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RF Preston Tucker, who played at Tampa’s Plant High, went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in a homecoming game of sorts, with a strong turnout of friends and family on hand to see him play.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer was optioned to Triple-A Fresno Friday after the club activated RHP Chad Qualls from the disabled list. Oberholtzer was charged with three runs and didn’t record an out in the sixth inning Thursday in his 3-1 loss to Cleveland. Oberholtzer is 2-2 with a 4.46 ERA in his starts for the Astros this year.

RHP Collin McHugh lost consecutive decisions for the first time in nearly a year. He pitched well for five innings, holding the Rays to one hit, but gave up two runs in the sixth and a solo home run in the seventh. It’s a quality start, but drops him to 9-5 on the season.

RHP Chad Qualls (pinched nerve in his neck) was activated from the disabled list July 10. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25.

OF Colby Rasmus brought in the Astros’ only run of the game with a solo home run in the second, his 11th of the season. He also struck out once on a night where few things clicked offensively for Houston.

1B Chris Carter went 0-for-2 with a walk, his season average dropping to .189 on the season. The Astros lead the majors in home runs, but need a more consistent bat from someone seventh in the batting order.