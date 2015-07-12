FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 12, 2015 / 9:02 PM / 2 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF L.J. Hoes, who ranks fifth in the Pacific Coast League with a .327 batting average, will be called up from Triple-A Fresno for Sunday’s game. No corresponding move has been announced.

LHP Dallas Keuchel dropped to 11-4 after winning his previous three starts. He gave up seven hits in seven innings, with all the damage done in the second inning with two out. His ERA is 2.23 and his next start could easily be for the American League in the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

SS Carlos Correa reached base twice, with a single and a walk, but Houston’s offense as a whole was frustrating, going 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and stranding eight runners on base. Correa played exceptionally well on defense Saturday, making a play deep in the hole at short and turning a double play.

1B Jonathan Singleton went 0-for-1 with a walk to see his average drop to .120, and he was replaced after two plate appearances by Chris Carter, who is batting .187. The lack of production at first base is only part of Houston’s continuing offensive slump.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.