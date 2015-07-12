Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF L.J. Hoes, who ranks fifth in the Pacific Coast League with a .327 batting average, will be called up from Triple-A Fresno for Sunday’s game. No corresponding move has been announced.

LHP Dallas Keuchel dropped to 11-4 after winning his previous three starts. He gave up seven hits in seven innings, with all the damage done in the second inning with two out. His ERA is 2.23 and his next start could easily be for the American League in the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

SS Carlos Correa reached base twice, with a single and a walk, but Houston’s offense as a whole was frustrating, going 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and stranding eight runners on base. Correa played exceptionally well on defense Saturday, making a play deep in the hole at short and turning a double play.

1B Jonathan Singleton went 0-for-1 with a walk to see his average drop to .120, and he was replaced after two plate appearances by Chris Carter, who is batting .187. The lack of production at first base is only part of Houston’s continuing offensive slump.