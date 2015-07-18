Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Collin McHugh became one of nine pitchers since 2010 to allow at least 11 hits while surrendering only one run. He has 10 wins this season and 17 in his last 29 starts, with that win total tied for the most in the majors (Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole) since Aug. 1, 2014.

DH Evan Gattis recorded his fifth triple of the season in the second inning with a shot to right-center field off Rangers LHP Martin Perez. His five triples rank tied for seventh in the American League, with each coming since May 21. The last Astro with as many as five triples in a season was OF Michael Bourn, who recorded seven in 2011.

INF Jed Lowrie is close to departing for a rehab assignment following a series of team workouts. Lowrie landed on the 15-day disabled list on April 28 with a right thumb ligament tear and is batting .300/.432/.567 with four home runs and 10 RBIs over 18 games.

1B Chris Carter departed in the top of the second inning after turning his right ankle attempting to field an errant throw from 2B Jose Altuve. Carter is riding an 0-for-20 skid and finished 1-for-24 (.042) on the Astros’ 10-game road trip just prior to the All-Star Game break. Jon Singleton replaced Carter defensively and in the six-hole in the order.