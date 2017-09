OF Alex Presley was designated for assignment to make room for RHP Scott Feldman on the active roster.

2B Jose Altuve recorded his 100th hit of the season with his single in the first inning on Saturday.

SS Carlos Correa clubbed his eighth home run of the season to end the shutout bid of Rangers RHP Colby Lewis on Saturday night.

RHP Scott Feldman was recalled from the disabled list and allowed four runs over 5 2/3 innings on Saturday.