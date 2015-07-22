FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 22, 2015 / 3:33 AM / 2 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Vince Velasquez was recalled to start the series opener against the Red Sox on Tuesday. Houston optioned Velasquez (0-1, 3.94 ERA) to Double-A Corpus Christi on July 7 to lessen his innings load. Velasquez participated in a throwing program while with Corpus Christi, but he didn’t get into a game.

LHP Joe Thatcher was designated for assignment by the Astros on Tuesday. The 33-year-old veteran, who signed a one-year, $1 million contract with Houston during the offseason, was 1-3 with a 3.79 ERA in 19 innings. He was considered expendable after struggling to get left-handed batters out. Opponents were hitting .292 against him this year. Thatcher has a career 11-16 record with a 3.43 ERA in nine seasons for the Padres, Diamondbacks, Angels and Astros.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.