Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez was recalled to start the series opener against the Red Sox on Tuesday. Houston optioned Velasquez (0-1, 3.94 ERA) to Double-A Corpus Christi on July 7 to lessen his innings load. Velasquez participated in a throwing program while with Corpus Christi, but he didn’t get into a game.

LHP Joe Thatcher was designated for assignment by the Astros on Tuesday. The 33-year-old veteran, who signed a one-year, $1 million contract with Houston during the offseason, was 1-3 with a 3.79 ERA in 19 innings. He was considered expendable after struggling to get left-handed batters out. Opponents were hitting .292 against him this year. Thatcher has a career 11-16 record with a 3.43 ERA in nine seasons for the Padres, Diamondbacks, Angels and Astros.