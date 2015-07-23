Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez recorded his first major league win, allowing three runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts over six innings against Boston. It marked his third quality start in four outings and his fourth consecutive start in which he pitched at least six innings.

SS Carlos Correa drove in two runs with a sacrifice fly in the first inning and a double in the fifth, extending his hitting streak to a career-long six games. Correa is batting .381 (8-for-21) during that stretch. Since making his big league debut June 8, he leads the Astros with 25 RBIs, 43 hits, 12 doubles and eight home runs.

INF Jed Lowrie will began a rehab assignment Wednesday night with Double-A Corpus Christi. Lowrie, who will start at third base but should also see time at shortstop during his rehab stint, has been on the disabled list since April 28, and he underwent surgery May 1 to repair a ligament tear in his right thumb.

LHP Joe Thatcher was designated for assignment by the Astros on Tuesday. Thatcher (1-3, 3.79 ERA) proved to be a luxury as a second left-hander in the bullpen (alongside Tony Sipp), and his recent struggles (0-1 with a 21.60 ERA and 1.824 OPS against in seven games this month) made him expendable.

1B Chris Carter was back in the lineup Tuesday after missing the previous two games because of a sore right ankle. He hit a two-run homer and finished 2-for-3.