Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
July 25, 2015 / 3:19 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2B Jose Altuve recorded his first career walk-off home run with his solo shot in the ninth inning off Red Sox LHP Craig Breslow. Altuve finished 4-for-5 and extended his hitting streak at Minute Maid Park to 16 games. He stole his American League-leading 28th base.

3B Marwin Gonzalez finished 2-for-3 with a double and his career-best seventh home run. Gonzalez is batting .351 (26-for-74) with five doubles, five homers and nine RBIs (plus a 1.036 OPS) over his last 29 games.

SS Carlos Correa recorded his second multi-walk game and also extended his hitting streak to a career-best eight games. He is batting .385 with a .485 on-base percentage during his streak.

LHP Scott Kazmir was acquired by the Astros from the A’s for two minor-league pitchers on Thursday.

LHP Scott Kazmir will make his Astros debut Friday at Kansas City afer he was acquired from the A’s for two prospects Thursday.

LHP Scott Kazmir was acquired from the Athletics for a pair of low-level prospects. Kazmir (5-5, 2.38 ERA), a Houston native, will join the club in Kansas City and start against the Royals on Friday. Houston shipped RHP Daniel Mengden and C Jacob Nottingham to the Athletics in exchange for Kazmir, who is in the final season of a 2-year, $22 million deal.

