Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LF Preston Tucker recorded his first career multi-home run game, bashing his seventh home run in the first inning and following with his eighth in the fifth. Tucker has his .385 (15-for-39) with four homers and seven RBIs over his last 11 games, and all eight of his home runs this season have come against right-handed pitchers.

2B Jose Altuve extended his home hitting streak to 15 games, posting a .389 (21-for-54) average at Minute Maid Park during that stretch. That marks the longest home hitting streak by a Houston player since Altuve recorded a hit over 16 consecutive games from Aug. 10-Sept. 17, 2014.

RHP Collin McHugh tossed his third consecutive quality start and recorded his 11th win, matching his career high set last season. He has not allowed more than three earned runs in any of his last seven starts, posting a 5-2 record with a 2.85 ERA and 37 strikeouts in that span. His 18 wins since Aug. 1, 2014, leads the majors.

LHP Scott Kazmir was acquired by the Houston Astros from the Oakland Athletics for two minor-league pitchers on Thursday.

INF Jed Lowrie went 0-for-2 Wednesday in his first rehab game for Double-A Corpus Christi. Lowrie has been out since late April due to a right thumb injury, and he underwent surgery May 1.

RHP Luke Gregerson recorded his 20th save on the season with a perfect ninth inning. Gregerson has blown just two save opportunities this season and, over his last 10 outings, has gone 1-0 with five saves and a 0.00 ERA with five strikeouts and just four baserunners allowed. Opponents are hitting.154 (4-for-26) off Gregerson during that span.