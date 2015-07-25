Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LF Preston Tucker homered in the third inning, his fourth home run in the past five games. He leads American League rookies with nine home runs. He also picked up his 16th double.

OF L.J. Hoes was optioned Friday to Triple-A Fresno. He hit .267 in eight games in two stints with Houston. “We decided to stick with 13 pitchers for now,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “Hoes, unfortunately, is in the part of the roster that jockeys back and forth between Triple-A and the big leagues all the time. He did nothing wrong. He did a few things that contributed to a few wins during the past week. He is likely to be back, but we decided to keep an extra pitcher for the time being until (Vince) Velasquez gets up and running out of the bullpen. We’ll play one position player short for right now.”

2B Jose Altuve singled in the fourth, pushing his hit total to 110. He is 13-for-34 in an eight-game hitting streak.

RHP Scott Feldman will make his second start Saturday since May 26 when knee surgery landed him on the disabled list. He is 5-3 with a 3.33 ERA in 17 career games, including 10 starts, against the Royals.