Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve went 2-for-4 and has hits in nine straight. He has hit in 26 of his past 28 games. He is 8-for-20 against Royals pitching this season.

LHP Dallas Keuchel, who struck out a career-high 13 Rangers in his previous outing, will start the series finale against the Royals. He pitched eight scoreless innings to beat the Royals on June 30 at Houston.

3B Marwin Gonzalez batted second for the ninth time this season. The switch-hitting Gonzalez entered the game hitting .308 right-handed. “I wanted to get as many right-handed hitters at-bats against (Royals LHP Danny) Duffy, while he’s in there,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “In an ideal world, we get Duffy out of the game early. I think Marvin going in the two-hole against lefties and (LF Preston) Tucker in the two-hole against righties, I think I’ll probably stick with that for the time being. Marlon shows some patience when (Altuve) gets on base. He’s been swinging the bat very well against right-handers. I go with a hot hitter against lefties.” Gonzalez had two hits, including a double.

SS Carlos Correa made a game-saving play in the ninth when he threw out RF Alex Rios at third base for the final out of the inning with 1B Eric Hosmer on third base and C Salvador Perez on first base. “It was a backhanded play,” Correa said. “I had momentum going towards the left-field side and I didn’t feel like stopping and going to second, so I just went to first and I was able to make a good throw to get the out.”