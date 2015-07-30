Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve extended his home hitting streak to 17 games with a 3-for-5 performance. He recorded a career-high five RBIs with his 32nd multi-hit game and 11th three-hit game, which is now tied for second in the American League. Altuve his batting .438 (28-for-64) during his home hitting streak.

SS Carlos Correa slugged his ninth home run this season and now leads all American League shortstops in that category. He became the first shortstop since 1914 to record nine homers in his first 42 career games. He also matched his career high with three hits and ranks first among AL rookies with seven three-hit games.

LF Evan Gattis finished 1-for-4 with an RBI triple in the sixth inning, his seventh triple on the season. His seven triples are the most by a Houston player since CF Michael Bourn posted seven in 2011. Gattis is tied for third in the American League in triples. He entered this season with one triple over 213 career at-bats.

LHP Joe Thatcher was designated for assignment by the Astros on July 21, was released Tuesday. Thatcher went 1-3 with a 3.79 ERA in 36 relief appearances for Houston this season.

RHP Sam Deduno will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his hip next week and will be likely lost for the season. Deduno was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a lower right back strain on May 14, with a subsequent labrum issue developing from his initial injury. The Astros exhausted several options before opting for the surgical procedure.

DH Chris Carter belted a two-run, opposite-field homer off Angels LHP C.J. Wilson in the second inning, his 44th career home run at Minute Maid Park. Carter ranks eighth all-time in homers at Minute Maid Park and trails OF Richard Hidalgo for seventh place by two homers. His 13 home runs against the Angels since 2013 are the most during that span.