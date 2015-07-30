Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LF Preston Tucker clubbed his 10th home run of the season leading off the sixth inning, a 395-foot blast off Angels RHP Garrett Richards. Tucker ranks second among American League rookies in homers behind Rays OF Steven Souza Jr. (15), with all 10 of his homers coming off right-handers. Tucker is hitting .293 (44-for-150) with 27 RBIs against right-handers and .333 (20-for-60) with nine RBIs over his past 17 games.

2B Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak at Minute Maid Park to a club-record 18 games with a run-scoring infield single in the fifth inning. Hunter Pence (2010), Ty Wigginton (2008) and Jeff Bagwell (2000) shared the previous mark of 17 games. Altuve holds the longest home streak by an Astro since Derek Bell hit in 21 consecutive games at the Astrodome in 1998. Altuve is batting .426 (29-for-68) during the streak.

RHP Roberto Hernandez was designated for assignment in order to make room on the 25-man roster for 3B Jed Lowrie. Hernandez (3-5, 4.36 ERA) opened the season in the rotation and was later demoted to the bullpen, where he served as the long reliever. Hernandez went 2-5 with a 5.18 ERA over nine starts and was 1-0 with a 1.45 ERA in nine relief appearances.

3B Jed Lowrie (thumb) will be activated from the disabled list Thursday and will start in the series finale against the Angels.