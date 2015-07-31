Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Mike Fiers was acquired from the Brewers as part of a six-player trade on Thursday.

LHP Scott Kazmir tossed 7 2/3 shutout innings, running his scoreless streak with the Astros to 14 2/3 innings over his first two starts with the club. Kazmir allowed just one earned run in July, closing the month with a 0.26 ERA, the third-lowest ERA recorded in July in the last century behind Yankees RHP Spud Chandler (0.24 ERA in 1941) and Red Sox LHP Frank Allen (0.25 ERA in 1916).

3B Jed Lowrie returned from the 60-day disabled list and finished 0-for-3.

CF Carlos Gomez was acquired from the Brewers as part of a six-player trade on Thursday.