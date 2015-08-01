Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

SS Carlos Correa homered in the fifth inning, increasing his season total to 10. Correa became the seventh Houston player with double-digit home runs and his 10 homers set a franchise record for a rookie shortstop, surpassing Andujar Cedeno (1991). He leads all American League shortstops in home runs and is tied with Astros LF Preston Tucker for second in the AL for homers by a rookie.

1B Jon Singleton was optioned to Triple-A Fresno. Singleton hit .205/.321/.318 with one home run and six RBIs over 16 games with the Astros. Despite hitting his lone homer in his last start on Wednesday night, Singleton was the most obvious candidate to be sent down following the acquisition of CF Carlos Gomez. The Astros have a roster logjam at the corner infield, designated hitter, and left-field spots.

CF Carlos Gomez finished 0-for-5 in his Astros debut and committed a defensive miscue that enabled the Diamondbacks to fashion a rally from a three-run deficit. Gomez, batting second, grounded out in the 10th to end the game and earlier overran a fly ball to right field from Arizona C Welington Castillo, keying a two-run Diamondbacks rally in the sixth.

C Jason Castro clubbed his second three-run home run in as many games, with his opposite-field blast off Diamondbacks RHP Rubby De La Rosa giving the Astros a 3-1 lead in the fifth. Castro has homered in consecutive games five times in his career and twice this season, and he extended his modest hitting streak to five games.