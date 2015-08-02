FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 2, 2015 / 9:32 PM / 2 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Vince Velasquez was optioned to Double-A Corpus Christi to make room for RHP Mike Fiers, who will be activated Sunday.

LHP Dallas Keuchel set a franchise record by pitching at least six innings for a 33rd consecutive start on Saturday.

SS Carlos Correa homered twice, giving him his first career multihomer game. It also marked the first time in his career that he has homered in consecutive games following his solo shot on Friday night. Correa finished 2-for-5 with three RBIs, and his 12 home runs in his first 46 career games represents a franchise record.

C Hank Conger recorded his first career grand slam and multihomer game while finishing 3-for-4 with a career-high-tying five RBIs. Conger now has a career-high eight home runs this season and became the first Houston player to hit a grand slam this season with his blast in the fourth.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.