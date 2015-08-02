Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez was optioned to Double-A Corpus Christi to make room for RHP Mike Fiers, who will be activated Sunday.

LHP Dallas Keuchel set a franchise record by pitching at least six innings for a 33rd consecutive start on Saturday.

SS Carlos Correa homered twice, giving him his first career multihomer game. It also marked the first time in his career that he has homered in consecutive games following his solo shot on Friday night. Correa finished 2-for-5 with three RBIs, and his 12 home runs in his first 46 career games represents a franchise record.

C Hank Conger recorded his first career grand slam and multihomer game while finishing 3-for-4 with a career-high-tying five RBIs. Conger now has a career-high eight home runs this season and became the first Houston player to hit a grand slam this season with his blast in the fourth.