Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Mike Fiers was activated and threw a bullpen session supervised by pitching coach Brent Strom. Fiers, who throws a four-seam fastball, changeup, curveball and cutter, will make his Astros debut on Tuesday night against the Rangers.

RHP Collin McHugh won his fourth consecutive start and is now tied with Astros (and teammate) LHP Dallas Keuchel for the American League lead with 13 victories. The last time Houston featured multiple 13-game winners was 2006 with RHP Roy Oswalt (15-8) and LHP Andy Pettitte (14-13). McHugh has won seven of his last nine starts and is 7-2 with a 3.19 ERA over that stretch.

CF Carlos Gomez recorded his first RBIs with the Astros, delivering a tie-breaking, two-run single off Diamondbacks LHP Robbie Ray with two outs in the fourth inning. Gomez completed his first series with Houston 4-for-14 with a double and a run scored.

C Jason Castro extended his hitting streak to six games with his eighth multi-hit game this season, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Castro is hitting .364 (8-for-22) with four extra-base hits and six RBIs over the course of his streak.