Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF George Springer is traveling with the Astros on their nine-game road trip but isn’t doing anything involving his fractured right wrist. Springer is unlikely to be available for the Astros until late August at the earliest. Manager A.J. Hinch said Springer would get his wrist checked again when the Astros return to Houston following the road trip.

SS Carlos Correa now has six home runs and 15 RBIs in 16 games since the All-Star break. Despite playing in just 48 games, Correa leads all American League shortstops in home runs with 13 on the season. The home run also helped Correa extend his hitting streak to eight on a 1-for-5 night.

RHP Dan Straily will start Tuesday’s game for the Astros and will take the roster spot of Monday’s starter, RHP Lance McCullers, who will get sent to the minors. Straily has pitched just two games in the majors this year (0-0, 5.06 ERA), and he will be starting on short rest. He pitched six innings Friday for Triple-A Fresno. Straily is 8-6 with a 3.65 in 17 Triple-A starts this season.

LHP Scott Kazmir will have a hard time equaling his July starts. That is what happens when you allow one earned run in five starts for a 0.26 ERA, the third-lowest ERA for the month of July since 1914. Kazmir was selected the American League pitcher of the month in July, which marked the second time he won a league honor. He is the third Houston pitcher to win the award this season, as LHP Dallas Keuchel was honored for both April and May. “I felt good every time I went out there,” Kazmir said. “Every pitch that I was throwing, it felt like I was able to hit the spot I wanted to.”

RHP Lance McCullers is the first Houston starter to retire just one batter in a start since RHP Brad Peacock did it July 13, 2014. He had gone at least 4 1/3 innings in each of his first 13 starts for the Astros and will now get sent to the minors, with manager A.J. Hinch saying a decision hasn’t been made as to whether he is going to Double-A or Triple-A. “I understand the move,” McCullers said. “These guys are going to continue winning, and hopefully I’ll be able to come back and help them out whenever that time is.” McCullers permitted six runs on seven hits against Houston, hiking his ERA to 3.17.