RHP Asher Wojciechowski was recalled from Triple-A Fresno. Wojciechowski went 0-1 with a 7.31 ERA in four games (three starts) for the Astros earlier this year. He was 6-2 with a 5.42 ERA in 15 starts for Fresno.

RHP Dan Straily was designated for assignment by the Astros. Straily, who lost in a spot start against Texas on Tuesday, is expected to remain in the organization. He was 0-1 with a 5.87 ERA in three major league starts this year.