Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF Preston Tucker (right arm contusion) left the Aug. 4 game. He was not in the starting lineup but was available off the bench Aug. 5.

RHP Asher Wojciechowski was recalled Wednesday from Triple-A Fresno. Wojciechowski made four appearances with the Astros before being sent down, he pitched four innings in all four appearances -- allowing 13 runs in 16 innings. In Fresno, he is 6-2 with a 5.42 ERA in 88 innings pitched with 67 strikeouts and 25 walks.

RHP Dan Straily was designated for assignment Wednesday. Straily, 26, is in his fourth year as a major league pitcher. Straily had 8-6 record with 3.65 ERA in 98 2/3 innings with Triple-A Fresno this season. In three appearances this season with the Astros, Straily has given up 10 earned runs over 15 1/3 innings.

LHP Scott Kazmir allowed four runs (one earned) over his first two innings, but went on to retire 12 of 14 batters from the second through the fifth. He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 20 of 21 starts in 2015. He has allowed one or fewer earned runs in six consecutive starts.

RHP Scott Feldman is 4-5, with a 4.58 ERA going into his 14th start of the season Thursday at Oakland. He is 1-1 against the A’s this season with a 7.71 ERA in two starts and 6-9 for his career with a 5.75 ERA. Feldman lost his last start July 31 against Arizona.