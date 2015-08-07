Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF Preston Tucker (right arm contusion) was out of the starting lineup for the second consecutive game Thursday against Oakland, but he came off the bench in the bottom of the eighth inning to play left field and went 0-for-1. Tucker left Tuesday’s game against Texas after being hit by a pitch.

2B Jose Altuve went 3-for-5, scored twice and stole two bases Thursday night in the Astros’ 5-4, 10-inning victory against Oakland. Altuve’s second run, in the top of the 10th, turned out to be the game-winner. Altuve is batting .364 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs in 10 games against the A’s this year.

LHP Dallas Keuchel will start Friday night, facing Oakland RHP Sonny Gray in a battle of American League Cy Young Award candidates. Keuchel is 13-5 with a 2.35 ERA. He is tied for the AL lead in wins with Houston RHP Collin McHugh and owns the league’s third lowest ERA. Gray is 11-4 with a 2.12 ERA, second lowest in the AL. “That means one of two things,” Houston manager A.J. Hinch said of the marquee matchup. “We’re going to see two dominant pitching performances, or we’re going to see the patented 9-8 game that happens whenever two big boys get together. I‘m going to have a good seat. I think it’s must-see TV because I think those are two of the better pitchers who may have been more unheralded than they needed to be heading into the year.”

SS Carlos Correa went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, his 14th blast of the season Thursday night in Houston’s 5-4, 10-inning victory against Oakland. The Astros trailed 2-1 entering the eighth inning, but 2B Jose Altuve lined a one-out single off A’s RHP Fernando Rodriguez, and Correa launched a two-out homer into the left field seats to put Houston ahead. The home run came in Correa’s 51st game, exactly two months after he made his major league debut. “It was a big moment,” Correa said. “That’s probably the best homer I’ve hit so far.”

RHP Dan Straily was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Thursday after clearing waivers, one day after being designated for assignment. Straily is 8-6 with a 3.65 ERA with Fresno this season. He was 0-1 with a 5.87 ERA in three starts for Houston.

LHP Scott Kazmir returned to the Oakland Coliseum on Thursday, exactly two weeks after the A’s traded him to Houston for a pair of minor-leaguers, C Jacob Nottingham and RHP Daniel Mengden. Kazmir pitched Wednesday against Texas, so he won’t face his former team during this four-game series. “I got a chance to talk to all the guys as they were out on the field,” Kazmir said. “It was good seeing them for sure. ... I like pitching here, but it’s good to have these days off. It would have been fun facing those guys.”

RHP Scott Feldman gave up two runs and five hits over six innings and got a no-decision in Houston’s 5-4, 10-inning win against Oakland. Two of those hits Feldman allowed were solo homers by C Stephen Vogt and 3B Brett Lawrie. Feldman struck out three and walked two. “If you’re going to give them up, it’s better to have the bases empty,” Feldman said. “Lawrie absolutely crushed that one.”

3B Jed Lowrie went 1-for-3 with a go-ahead RBI double in the top of the 10th inning Thursday night in a 5-4, 10-inning victory against Oakland, his former team. Lowrie drove in two runs and extended his hitting streak to five games.

CF Carlos Gomez showed off his defensive skills Thursday night in Houston’s 5-4, 10-inning win against Oakland, making a spectacular catch in the fifth inning that saved two runs. With runners on first and second and no outs, A’s 2B Eric Sogard faked a bunt, pulled the bat back and sent a fly ball to deep center. Gomez, who was playing shallow and shaded toward left field, made a long run and an over-the-shoulder, sliding basket catch just in front of the warning track. At the plate, Gomez went 1-for-4 and scored a run.