Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LF Preston Tucker (right arm contusion) started Friday night in a 3-1 loss to Oakland after being out of the lineup for two games and went 0-for-3 in a 3-1 loss. Tucker came off the bench Thursday against Oakland in the bottom of the eighth inning to play left field and went 0-for-1 at the plate. Tucker left Tuesday’s game against Texas after being hit by a pitch.

2B Jose Altuve went 1-for-4 and extended his hitting streak at the O.co Coliseum to 18 games in a 3-1 loss to the A‘s. In 10 games against the A’s this season, Altuve is batting .354 with one double, two home runs and five RBIs. He has a career .341 average against the A’s with 10 doubles, four home runs and 21 RBIs.

LHP Dallas Keuchel (13-6) gave up three runs on 10 hits over 7 2/3 innings Friday night in a 3-1 loss to Oakland and right-hander Sonny Gray in a battle between American League Cy Young Award contenders. Keuchel struck out three, walked two and hit a batter. In his first two starts against the A’s this season he went 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA.

LHP Oliver Perez was acquired from Arizona in a trade for minor-league LHP Junior Garcia, the Astros announced Friday night after a 3-1 loss to Oakland. Perez will join the team on Sunday in Oakland and pitch out of the bullpen, giving the Astros a second left-hander reliever. Perez, 33, was 2-1 with a 3.10 ERA in 48 relief appearances for the Diamondbacks this season. Left-handed hitters are batting just .183 against him this year. Over his past three seasons, Perez has 187 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings.

RHP Sam Deduno (lower back strain) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Friday to make room on the 40-man roster for LHP Oliver Perez, who was acquired from Arizona in a trade. He’ll undergo arthroscopic surgery on his hip this month and is likely out for the season.

1B/DH Chris Carter has 17 home runs and 47 RBIs, but he’s batting .181, and his playing time has been sharply reduced. Carter will make his first start Saturday against Oakland since Sunday against Arizona. “He is going to have to fight for his playing time a little bit,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Friday before Houston’s 3-1 loss to Oakland. “And obviously as our lineup has gotten deeper and some of the options have multiplied, playing time can be hard to come by. With (3B Jed) Lowrie playing well, with (1B/3B Luis) Valbuena being versatile enough to go to both corners, it’s a fight for some playing time. The DH spot has gone predominantly to (Evan) Gattis, and his run production’s been pretty consistent throughout the year. It’s a tough lineup to crack.”