Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LF Preston Tucker hit his 11th home run of the season Saturday, a solo shot in the fourth inning of a 2-1 loss to Oakland. Tucker has six home runs in his past 19 games.

RHP Asher Wojciechowski was optioned to Triple-A Fresno after Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Oakland, opening a roster spot for LHP Oliver Perez.

C Gerald Laird (back) played his fourth game a rehab assignment in the Arizona League on Saturday.

2B Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak at the O.co Coliseum to 19 games with a first-inning single Saturday in a 2-1 loss to Oakland.

RHP Collin McHugh (13-6) allowed two runs on five hits over six innings and threw a season-high 121 pitches Saturday in a 2-1 loss to Oakland as his four-game winning streak ended. McHugh left the game with Houston trailing 2-1. He struck out eight and walked three. McHugh gave up both runs in the first inning when he issued two walks and a two-run double to DH Danny Valencia. “I put us behind the eight-ball from the beginning,” McHugh said. “It took a little while to find a feel for my pitches. I went the whole day without having very good command or very good stuff. We were in it the whole time. Their starter threw the ball well and their bullpen came in and did the job. I have to be better early. I have to be a little sharper earlier and give us a chance to get on top.”

LHP Oliver Perez, who was acquired Friday from Arizona will join the team Saturday night and be activated Sunday.