Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF George Springer has been cleared for all baseball activities except hitting. Springer was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 2 and missed his 35th game with a right wrist fracture. A timetable for his return has not yet been established.

LHP Dallas Keuchel improved to 11-0 at home this season, becoming the first pitcher to start a season 11-0 at home since RHP Zack Greinke in 2011. Keuchel, who has a 1.26 home ERA in 13 starts, is one win shy of matching the franchise record of 13 consecutive home wins set by RHP Danny Darwin from 1989-90 at the Astrodome.

LF Evan Gattis hit his ninth triple of the season in the sixth inning and entered the night tied for second in the American League in triples behind Rays CF Kevin Kiermaier (11). Gattis is the first major leaguer since Roy Howell in 1980 to record nine triples and no steals in a season.

OF Colby Rasmus was a late scratch after arriving at Minute Maid Park with a sore left knee. Rasmus completed the Astros’ recent nine-game road trip batting .259/.375/.556 with two home runs and six RBIs.