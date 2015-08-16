FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
August 16, 2015 / 10:03 PM / 2 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LF Preston Tucker hit a game-tying, solo home run off Tigers RHP Bruce Rondon in the ninth, marking his third career game-tying homer.

RHP Collin McHugh did not factor into the decision despite allowing just one run on four hits and two walk with seven strikeouts over seven innings. Over his last 11 starts, McHugh is 7-3 with a 2.99 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings.

SS Carlos Correa walked twice in five plate appearances and finished 2-for-3 with a run scored. Correa now has five walks in his last nine plate appearances and has reached base safely seven times during that stretch. Correa also recorded his 15th multihit game this season.

RHP Pat Neshek allowed three runs on four hits and one walk without recording an out in the 11th inning. It marked the first time in 51 appearances this season that Neshek failed to record an out. In suffering the loss, Neshek saw his ERA balloon 0.62 points to 3.32.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
