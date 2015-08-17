Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve recorded his third career walk-off hit with an RBI single in the ninth inning off Tigers RHP Alex Wilson. Altuve, who finished 3-for-5, posted his 38th multi-hit game of the season and 11th three-hit game. He has hit safely in 40 of 47 games at a .323 clip.

RHP Mike Fiers took a no-decision after allowing two unearned runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings in his Minute Maid Park debut with the Astros. In two starts with Houston, Fiers owns a 0.75 ERA. He now has 136 strikeouts in 135 combined innings with Houston and Milwaukee this season.

3B Marwin Gonzalez delivered a two-run triple in the second inning, only the second triple of his career. It also marked his first extra-base hit since July 31 against Arizona. His six multi-RBI games this season represent a career high. Gonzalez also has 15 multi-hit games this season.

LF Colby Rasmus smacked a pair of solo home runs off Tigers LHP Matt Boyd in the second and third innings. Those marked his 16th and 17th homers of the season and third and fourth against left-handed pitching. Rasmus has four home runs over his last four games, and his multi-homer game was the fifth of his career and 10th for Houston this season.

RHP Cory Rasmus went on the 15-day disabled list with a forearm strain, retroactive to Friday. He had a 5.06 ERA in seven games, including one start.