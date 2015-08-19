FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
August 19, 2015 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Jose Altuve recorded his second three-hit game in three contests, finishing 3-for-5 with a run scored. He has seven multi-hit games over his last 11 starts and is batting .408 (20-for-49) during that span.

LF/1B Marwin Gonzalez finished 3-for-4 and recorded his third three-hit game of the season. He hit an RBI double in the third inning and a walk-off home run in the 10th, the first walk-off homer of his career. Gonzalez, whose .342 average since June 14 leads the Astros in that span, has seven doubles, six homers and 14 RBIs since that date.

RHP Scott Feldman logged seven innings, allowing two runs on nine hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Feldman has produced three consecutive quality starts and 11 in 16 outings this season. In six starts since being activated from the disabled list, Feldman is 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA.

RHP Luke Gregerson worked his longest outing this season, tossing two perfect innings to notch his sixth victory. He became the first Houston reliever with six wins and at least 23 saves since Jose Valverde, who had 44 saves and six wins in 2008.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
