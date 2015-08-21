Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez was recalled from Double-A Corpus Christi, and the Astros optioned RHP Josh Fields to Corpus Christi. Velasquez will provide long relief. He was 1-1 with a 3.67 ERA in nine games (seven starts) for Houston earlier this season.

OF George Springer is unlikely to take live batting practice before the club departs on a six-game, seven-day road trip through New York and Minnesota next week. Springer has been swinging a fungo bat in the cage as he works his way back from a right wrist fracture.

LHP Dallas Keuchel allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts over seven-plus innings, extending his streak of starts with at least six innings pitched to 36, the longest active stretch in the majors. The last pitcher with such a streak was Tigers RHP Justin Verlander, who worked at least six innings over 63 consecutive starts from Aug. 22, 2010, to July 26, 2012.

SS Carlos Correa notched his first career walk-off hit with an opposite-field single in the 13th inning. He also smacked his 15th home run of the season in the first inning, a total that ranks fifth all time among Astros rookies. He is the only shortstop to hit as many as 15 homers in his first 62 games.

RHP Lance McCullers will start the series finale against the Dodgers on Sunday after recording five strikeouts over three innings for Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday night. McCullers (5-4, 3.17 ERA in 14 starts for Houston this year) allowed just one hit in his first appearance since being optioned on Aug. 3 for rest.

CF Carlos Gomez did not play Wednesday due to an illness. Gomez, batting .105 (2-for-19) during the current homestand, had a cough that caught the attention of Astros manager A.J. Hinch on Tuesday night, facilitating the decision. Gomez had started 16 of 17 games since being acquired from the Brewers on July 30.

