Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez was recalled from Double-A Corpus Christi to provide the Astros’ overworked bullpen a fresh arm in long relief. This marks his third stint with the Astros this season and first since being optioned on Aug. 1. In four relief appearances with the Hooks, Velasquez went 1-0 with a 4.05 ERA.

RHP Collin McHugh allowed one run on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts in seven innings and lowered his ERA to 2.84 over his past 12 starts. He has recorded at least five strikeouts in four consecutive starts for the first time this season and the first time since June 8-30, 2014.

LHP Tony Sipp recorded two strikeouts while pitching a scoreless eighth inning, extending his scoreless-innings streak to 15 dating to July 7 (15 appearances). Sipp is only one of four major league relievers with a scoreless string of 14-plus appearances during that stretch.

RHP Lance McCullers is due to arrive in Houston on Saturday in advance of his start Sunday in the series finale against the Dodgers. McCullers will make his first start with the Astros since Aug. 3, when he was optioned to Double-A Corpus Christi for rest.

CF Carlos Gomez, who did not play Wednesday due to an illness, was back in the lineup Thursday. He went 0-for-3.

RHP Josh Fields was optioned to Double-A Corpus Christi after pitching four times in five games, including Wednesday night on his 30th birthday. Fields has posted 16 scoreless appearances over his last 17 outings, going 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA during that stretch.