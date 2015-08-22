Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Mike Fiers tossed the first no-hitter of his career, allowing three walks while recording 10 strikeouts.

RF Jake Marisnick belted a two-run home run with two outs in the second inning, his first home run since June 17 at Colorado, a span of 80 at-bats. Marisnick, who doubled in his second at-bat, recorded his first multi-hit game since July 29 against the Angels and produced just his second game this season with two extra-base hits (April 28 at San Diego).

DH Evan Gattis drilled a solo home run in the sixth inning off Dodgers LHP Brett Anderson, his 19th on the season and 13th at Minute Maid Park. Gattis is batting .273 with 39 RBIs in 61 home games.

RHP Lance McCullers is due to arrive in Houston on Saturday in advance of his start Sunday in the series finale against the Dodgers. McCullers will make his first start with the Astros since Aug. 3, when he was optioned to Double-A Corpus Christi for rest.

C Jason Castro doubled in the second inning and caught his first career no-hitter. He became the ninth catcher in franchise history to catch a no-hitter, joining Alan Ashby (three), Brad Ausmus, Scott Servais, Ed Hermmann, Don Bryant, Dave Adlesh, Jerry Grote and John Bateman.