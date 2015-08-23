Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF Preston Tucker was optioned to Triple-A Fresno after the Astros’ 3-1 win over the Dodgers. Tucker is batting .152/.188/.304 in 13 games this month, and his demotion is designed for him to get at-bats and reconnect his swing. Tucker ranks third among American League rookies in home runs (12), doubles (17) and extra-base hits (29).

2B Jose Altuve recorded his career-high 10th home run in the sixth inning, a solo shot off Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke. Altuve is the first Astros second baseman with double-digit home runs since Craig Biggio belted 21 homers in 2006. Altuve also tripled in his first at-bat and has nine multi-hit games in his last 15 starts, batting .391 (25-for-64) during that stretch.

LHP Scott Kazmir limited the Dodgers to one run on his hits and one walk with eight strikeouts over six innings. It marked the first time in four starts this month that Kazmir had completed the sixth inning and marked the 13th time this season in which he had allowed one earned run or less, tying him for third in the American League with Blue Jays RHP David Price behind Athletics RHP Sonny Gray and Rays RHP Chris Archer.

RHP Lance McCullers was recalled from Double-A Corpus Christi and will start the series finale on Sunday. McCullers, who last pitched for the Astros on Aug. 3 before being optioned for rest, made one appearance for the Hooks last week. McCullers (5-4, 3.17 ERA) had been 1-1 with a 6.57 ERA over three starts since the All-Star break.