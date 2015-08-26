Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF George Springer (fractured right wrist) took batting practice in the normal group Tuesday, and he will take optional batting practice Wednesday morning.

LHP Dallas Keuchel became the first Astro to reach 15 wins since RHP Roy Oswalt in 2008 when he scattered three hits in seven scoreless innings. He also turned in his 37th straight start of at least six innings, extending his franchise record. In three starts against the Yankees, he is 2-1 with a 1.13 ERA. Keuchel has not allowed a run in his past 22 innings against New York.

LF Marwin Gonzalez went 3-for-5, equaling his season high in hits. It was the fourth time he had three hits, and it came after he had one hit in his previous 18 at-bats.

SS Jed Lowrie batted second for the first time this season as he returned after getting a day off Monday. Lowrie became the 10th Astro to bat second but went hitless in four at-bats, extending his hitless drought to 15 at-bats.

CF Carlos Gomez batted sixth for the first time since joining the Astros on July 30 in a trade with Milwaukee. He drove in four runs with an RBI double and a three-run home run. The home run was his second for Houston and 10th overall, marking the fourth straight season he reached double digits in home runs. He also got into a verbal dispute with the Yankees’ dugout after a flyout.