Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF George Springer took batting practice for the third straight time and will travel to Minnesota for most batting practice. Springer has been cleared for baseball activities since Aug 14, has been on the disabled list since July 2. He may start a rehab assignment during the weekend.

LHP Dallas Keuchel became the first Astro to reach 15 wins since RHP Roy Oswalt in 2008 when he scattered three hits in seven scoreless innings. He also turned in his 37th straight start of at least six innings, extending his franchise record. In three starts against the Yankees, he is 2-1 with a 1.13 ERA. Keuchel has not allowed a run in his past 22 innings against New York.

RHP Collin McHugh conceded his off-speed pitches were not as sharp but his fastball was good enough during his 14th win of the season Wednesday. McHugh won for the eighth time in his last 13 starts, holding the Yankees to two runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings. He has allowed two earned runs or less in each of last five starts, posting a 1.89 ERA in that stretch.

LF Marwin Gonzalez went 3-for-5, equaling his season high in hits. It was the fourth time he had three hits, and it came after he had one hit in his previous 18 at-bats.

SS Carlos Correa had Wednesday off from starting and will have two days off before Friday’s game in Minnesota. Correa is 4-for-21 in his last six games and has gone 10 games without a home run.

DH Evan Gattis recorded his fifth career multi home run game when he hit solo home runs in the second and eighth. Gattis reached 22 home runs for the second straight year. Last year he had 369 at-bats for the Atlanta Braves and this year he is up to 453 at-bats.

LHP Scott Kazmir makes his seventh start for the Astros on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Minnesota. Kazmir last pitched a week ago in a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers when he snapped a personal three-game losing streak by allowing a run and six hits in six innings. Kazmir also struck out eight, his most since joining the Astros last month. In 15 career starts against Minnesota, Kazmir is 7-5 with a 3.56 ERA. He last faced the Twins in his final start for Oakland when he allowed one run and five hits over 8 1/3 innings during a 3-2 win.

SS Jed Lowrie batted second for the first time this season as he returned after getting a day off Monday. Lowrie became the 10th Astro to bat second but went hitless in four at-bats, extending his hitless drought to 15 at-bats.

CF Carlos Gomez batted sixth for the first time since joining the Astros on July 30 in a trade with Milwaukee. He drove in four runs with an RBI double and a three-run home run. The home run was his second for Houston and 10th overall, marking the fourth straight season he reached double digits in home runs. He also got into a verbal dispute with the Yankees’ dugout after a flyout.