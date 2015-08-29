Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve went 2-for-5 with a pair of singles. He was the only player from either team Friday to have more than one hit. Over his last 20 games, Altuve is hitting .390 with two doubles, a triple and a homer. His 153 hits are third most in the American League this season, trailing only Seattle’s Nelson Cruz and Detroit’s Ian Kinsler.

OF George Springer is set to head out on a rehabilitation assignment as soon as this weekend to Double-A Corpus Christi. He took batting practice on the field Friday and will head back to Houston before going out on his rehab.

SS Carlos Correa was held out of the Astros lineup with hamstring soreness for the second consecutive game.

LHP Scott Kazmir dropped to 2-4 in seven starts with the Astros, allowing three runs on three hits, a walk and two hit batters. Kazmir’s home run allowed to Twins INF Eduardo Nunez was just the 12th he’s given up this season. Kazmir fanned at least six batters in a start for the 13th time.

CF Carlos Gomez went 1-for-4 with a single. The former Twin has thrived against his former club, hitting .346 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 29 career games against Minnesota.

C Jason Castro was removed from the game in the fifth inning after sustaining a right quad strain. Castro, who hit a ball into the right-center field gap, limped into second base and was replaced in the game by Hank Conger.