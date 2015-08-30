Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

C Max Stassi was recalled Saturday from Triple-A Fresno to take Juan Castro’s place on the roster. Castro went on the disabled list with a strained right quadriceps. Stassi has seven hits and four RBIs in 20 at-bats with the Astros this season.

2B Jose Altuve went 1-for-5 with a single in the fourth inning Saturday against the Twins. He has now reached base in 26 consecutive games, a career high. Altuve’s streak is the longest by an Astro since Michael Bourn reached in 28 straight in 2010-11. He is hitting .345 in August.

RHP Mike Fiers gave up one run, three hits and three walks in six-plus innings Saturday to pick up the win against the Twins. In four starts since being traded from the Milwaukee Brewers on July 30, Fiers has allowed two earned runs. The win improved his overall record to 7-9 this season and lowered his ERA to 3.54.

SS Carlos Correa was not in the lineup Saturday. He missed his third consecutive game with a sore left hamstring. Correa remains day to day with the injury and said he is available for pinch hitting off the bench if needed.

Astros SS Carlos Correa was out of the starting lineup Sunday for the fourth consecutive game with a hamstring strain.

C Jason Castro was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday with a strained right quadriceps.