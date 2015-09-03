Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF Preston Tucker was recalled from Triple-A Fresno, where he spent 10 days to reclaim his swing. He hit .152/.188/.304 with two home runs and two RBIs in 13 games last month before being optioned Aug. 22.

INF Jonathan Villar was recalled from Triple-A Fresno and will serve as a super utility/pinch runner off the bench. Villar, optioned to Fresno on June 9, hit .263 with one home run and seven RBIs before being sent down. In Triple-A, he hit .271 with five homers, 32 RBIs and 35 stolen bases in 70 games.

OF George Springer will continue his rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi through Thursday, at which time he will be re-evaluated for activation from the 15-day disabled list. Springer played his third game in right field for Corpus Christi on Tuesday night, and after a scheduled day off Wednesday, will serve as the designated hitter Thursday. He landed on the DL with a right wrist fracture on July 2.

RHP Jake Buchanan was designated for assignment to clear room for LHP Joe Thatcher on the Astros’ 40-man roster. Buchanan, 1-3 with a 4.06 ERA over parts of two seasons with the Astros, was an eight-round pick by Houston in the 2010 amateur draft. He went 5-4 with a 4.37 ERA with Triple-A Fresno over 29 games (including seven starts) this season.

RHP Scott Feldman received an injection to offset irritation and inflammation in his right shoulder after an MRI exam Wednesday revealed no structural damage. Feldman, pulled in the third inning Tuesday night after complaining of shoulder discomfort, will miss at least one start.

LHP Tony Sipp remains sidelined by a back issue that developed during the road trip through New York and Minnesota. Sipp, who pitched last Wednesday against the Yankees, arrived at Target Field over the weekend complaining of discomfort. He is being monitored by the training staff and will be out for the remainder of the Seattle series.

LHP Joe Thatcher had his contract selected from Triple-A Fresno, and he provides the Astros a third left-hander in the bullpen. Thatcher was 1-3 with a 3.79 ERA in 36 games before being designated for assignment on July 21. He cleared waivers and re-signed with Houston, accepting an assignment to Fresno, where he posted a 1.04 ERA over nine appearances.

RHP Josh Fields was recalled from Double-A Corpus Christi after being optioned on Aug. 20, one day after his 30th birthday. Fields was sent as part of a bullpen squeeze, not due to poor production. He was 4-1 with a 2.20 ERA before being optioned, including 16 scoreless outings over his past 17 appearances.