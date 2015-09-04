FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
September 5, 2015 / 3:13 AM / 2 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DH Nelson Cruz left the game in the seventh inning with a strained right quad. He is listed as day-to-day.

LF Preston Tucker was recalled from Triple-A Fresno, and he went 1-for-4 with an RBI single while batting seventh Wednesday. Tucker, who spent 10 days with Fresno, hit .152/.188/.304 with two home runs and two RBIs in 13 games for Houston last month before being optioned on Aug. 22.

RHP Pat Neshek committed his first career error in the eighth inning, a throwing error that allowed Mariners C Jesus Sucre to reach following his sacrifice bunt. Neshek allowed two unearned runs due to his miscue. He was one of six active pitchers with at least 250 appearances who had not committed an error.

RHP Scott Feldman received an injection to offset irritation and inflammation in his right shoulder after an MRI exam Wednesday revealed no structural damage. Feldman, pulled in the third inning Tuesday night after complaining of shoulder discomfort, will miss at least one start.

CF Carlos Gomez extended his hitting streak to eight games with a leadoff double in the ninth inning. Gomez is one game shy of matching his season-best hitting streak. He is batting .323 (10-for-31) with three doubles and one home run during the current stretch.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
