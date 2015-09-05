Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Michael Feliz was recalled from Double-A Corpus Christi. He had been optioned to Corpus Christi on Sept. 2 to make room for RHP Dan Straily. Feliz was 7-4 with a 2.83 ERA in 23 games combined with the Hooks and Class A Lancaster.

RF George Springer made his first start since July 1 and finished 1-for-4 with a run scored. Springer missed 53 games with a right wrist fracture and, including the seven games his missed with a concussion in May, the Astros improved to 46-29 with Springer in the lineup.

RHP Collin McHugh became the third pitcher in the American League to reach 15 wins on the season, joining teammate Dallas Keuchel (16) and Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez (15). The last time the Astros had two 15-game winners in one season was 2005: RHP Roy Oswalt (20-12) and LHP Andy Pettitte (17-9).

3B Jed Lowrie has his second three-hit game of the season and first since April 22 at Seattle. Following an 0-for-28 slump he’s now riding a four-game hitting streak and is batting .571 (8-for-14) with four doubles and three multi-hit games in that stretch. He finished 3-for-3 with two runs.

C Hank Conger matched his career high with five RBIs and hit his second career grand slam in the fourth inning off Twins RHP Mike Pelfrey. He became the third Houston catcher with two grand slams in a single season, joining Tony Eusebio (1995) and Mark Bailey (1985). Houston now has multiple catchers with double-digit homers for the first time in club history. Jason Castro has hit 11 home runs this season.