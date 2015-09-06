Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve lined out with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning, capping an 0-for-5 night at the plate. It marked just the fifth time in 43 games this season that Altuve had failed to record a hit while getting at least five at-bats.

SS Carlos Correa finished 3-for-4, matching his career high for hits in a game. Correa recorded his eighth three-hit game and his first since July 8 against the Angels. Despite playing in just 73 games, Correa is second on the Astros in three-hit games, trailing 2B Jose Altuve (14).

3B Jed Lowrie hit his second ninth-inning home run this season, pulling the Astros to within a run with his solo shot off Twins RHP Kevin Jepsen. In close and late situations this season, Lowrie is hitting .500 (11-for-22) with three doubles, two homers and five RBIs.

RHP Lance McCullers made his third consecutive quality start since rejoining the rotation last month, allowing one run on three hits and two walks, with eight strikeouts, over seven innings. He has posted a 2.70 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 20 innings since his recall from Double-A Corpus Christi, and his 3.07 ERA leads all American League rookies with at least 90 innings pitched.