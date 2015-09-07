FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
September 8, 2015 / 1:33 AM / 2 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF Nelson Cruz (strained right quad) missed a third consecutive game. He is day-to-day.

2B Jose Altuve finished 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI, recording his 18th three-hit game this season, a total that leads the American League. It also marked his third multi-double game this season and first since June 25 against the Yankees.

RHP Jake Buchanan, designated for assignment by the Astros on Tuesday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Fresno on Sunday. Buchanan, 1-3 with a 4.06 ERA over parts of two seasons with the Astros, was an eight-round pick by Houston in the 2010 amateur draft. He is 5-4 with a 4.37 ERA with Fresno over 29 games (including seven starts) this season.

LHP Dallas Keuchel won his American League-leading 17th game, becoming the first 17-game winner for Houston since RHP Roy Oswalt in 2008. Keuchel improved to 13-0 at home this season, tying the major league record for consecutive home wins to open a season. His 14 consecutive home wins are a franchise record.

3B Jed Lowrie hit his second career grand slam with two outs in the seventh inning off Twins RHP Trevor May. It was the Astros’ fourth grand slam this season and second of the series. Lowrie hit his first grand slam on Oct. 4, 2009, against Cleveland. His four RBIs matched his career high, something he has accomplished seven times.

CF Carlos Gomez recorded his sixth multi-hit game with the Astros, finishing 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored. Over his last 11 games Gomez is batting .310 (13-for-42) with four doubles after hitting .181 (15-for-83) over his first 22 games with the Astros.

