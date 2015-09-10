Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Scott Kazmir (7-10) gave up four runs on seven hits, including two home runs, over six innings in a 4-0 loss to Oakland. He struck out three and walked two. Kazmir faced the A’s for the first time since they traded him on July 23 to Houston for a pair of prospects. He squared off against RHP Sonny Gray, his close friend and a young pitcher he mentored in 2014 and much of this season with the A‘s. Kazmir fell to 2-5 in nine starts with the Astros.

LHP Tony Sipp (sore back), who has not pitched since Aug. 26, has played catch pain-free two straight days and will throw a bullpen session Wednesday or Thursday in Houston, manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday. ”It’s getting better,“ Hinch said of Sipp’s back. He’s played catch a couple days in a row and now we’re going to get him off a slope to see if he continues to be pain free. So that’s a good sign for us. He should throw in the next day or two.”

CF Carlos Gomez went 1-for-4 with a double Tuesday night in a 4-0 loss to Oakland. He has hit safely in 12 of his past 13 games. He’s batting .314 with six doubles, one home run and six RBIs over that span.

C Jason Castro (strained right quad), who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 29, has been running on a treadmill and hitting in Houston and might catch injured LHP Tony Sipp’s upcoming bullpen session, Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. Castro and Sipp will join the team and continue their rehab work during Houston’s three-game series against the Angels in Anaheim, which begins Friday. “He’s going to join us in Anaheim to do a little more aggressive baseball activity,” Hinch said of Castro. “We’re going to try to get him behind the plate in Houston to catch Tony.”