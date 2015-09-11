Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles and drove in a run Wednesday night in an 11-5 victory against Oakland. Altuve snapped an 0-for-9 drought with a first-inning double. He is a career .335 hitter against Oakland.

RHP Collin McHugh (16-7) gave up five runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings and won his third straight start despite a rough outing Wednesday in a 11-5 win against Oakland. He blanked the A’s for four innings before giving up four runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. He struck out five and walked two. He’s 3-1 with a 2.43 ERA over his past five starts. He improved to 3-1 in four career starts against Oakland.

1B Marwin Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with a double and his 10th home run of the season Wednesday in an 11-5 victory against Oakland. Gonzalez hit a solo shot in the seventh inning. He’s batting .331 over his past 64 games.

DH Evan Gattis hit his 23rd home run of the season Wednesday, a two-run shot in the fifth inning of an 11-5 victory against Oakland. Gattis went 2-for-5 and scored twice. He snapped an 0-for-12 skid with a single in the fourth inning.

RHP Scott Feldman (right shoulder inflammation) was examined by doctors Tuesday and will undergo more tests on his shoulder and seek other opinions. Feldman underwent an MRI on Sept. 2, which revealed no structural damage, and had a cortisone injection. He might receive another cortisone injection, Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “We’re still in the evaluation stage,” Hinch said before the Astros’ victory against Oakland. “It hasn’t made any progress yet. He’s continuing to get opinions on his shoulder.” Feldman was scheduled to return to Houston on Wednesday night.

LHP Tony Sipp (sore back), who hasn’t pitched since Aug. 26, threw a bullpen session Wednesday at Minute Maid Park and will rejoin the team in Anaheim during its three-game series against the Angels, which begins Friday. It’s not known when he’ll be available again out of the bullpen.

CF Carlos Gomez hit a solo home run in the sixth inning Wednesday against Oakland. The home run was his third since coming to Houston from Milwaukee in a trade and his 11th overall. He also doubled and scored two runs. He’s hit safely in 13 of his past 14 games.

OF Colby Rasmus missed the first two games of the series against Oakland a sinus infection but returned to the starting lineup in left field Wednesday night for the finale and went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double. He scored three runs. Rasmus hit his 19th home run of the season in the second inning of an 11-5 victory. “Wasn’t feeling too great today, but thankfully we got out there and I was able to put some wood on it,” Rasmus said.

C Jason Castro (right quadriceps strain), who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 29, caught a bullpen session Wednesday at Minute Maid Park. He’ll rejoin the Astros during their road series against the Angels, Sept. 11-13, for more intense baseball activities. “He just caught a simple bullpen,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “There wasn’t an evaluation on how he looked. I know he was able to do it and do it without pain and felt pretty good about it.”