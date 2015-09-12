Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve’s double in the first inning Friday against the Angels was the 800th hit of his career. He reached 800 hits faster than any player in Astros history (647 games). The previous fastest to 800 was Cesar Cedeno, who did it in 707 games.

LHP Dallas Keuchel gave up three runs on five hits and two walks in six innings, getting the loss against the Angels on Friday. All three runs Keuchel allowed were unearned the result of an error Keuchel made on a high chopper hit back to him with two on and two out in the second inning. Instead of getting the third out, Keuchel faced a bases loaded situation. The Angels scored the first run on a wild pitch and two more on a single by RF Kole Calhoun. “I was surprised by a couple of things that are uncharacteristic of him,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said of Keuchel. “A few walks, obviously the misplay in the second. It’s rare to watch him struggle with his command a little bit. I don’t know what happened on the chopper, he could have lost it in the lights, but it came back to haunt us.”

RHP Scott Feldman was diagnosed with a sprained right shoulder and will miss the rest of the season.

RHP Lance McCullers will start Saturday against the Angels. McCullers has faced the Angels twice in his career, both starts this season. He is 1-1 with a 1.38 ERA against them.