FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
September 15, 2015 / 3:35 AM / 2 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INF Matt E. Duffy, not to be confused with Giants 3B Matt M. Duffy, had his contract purchased from Triple-A Fresno. The Astros’ Duffy, 26, hit .294/.366/.484 with 20 homers and 104 RBIs in 127 games for Fresno this year. He has no previous major league experience.

RHP Scott Feldman was placed on the 60-day disabled list Monday, clearing a spot on the Astros’ 40-man roster for INF Matt E. Duffy. Feldman, who hasn’t pitched since Sept. 1, was diagnosed with a season-ending sprained right shoulder last week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.