Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

INF Matt E. Duffy, not to be confused with Giants 3B Matt M. Duffy, had his contract purchased from Triple-A Fresno. The Astros’ Duffy, 26, hit .294/.366/.484 with 20 homers and 104 RBIs in 127 games for Fresno this year. He has no previous major league experience.

RHP Scott Feldman was placed on the 60-day disabled list Monday, clearing a spot on the Astros’ 40-man roster for INF Matt E. Duffy. Feldman, who hasn’t pitched since Sept. 1, was diagnosed with a season-ending sprained right shoulder last week.