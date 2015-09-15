Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

INF Matt E. Duffy, not to be confused with Giants 3B Matt M. Duffy, had his contract purchased from Triple-A Fresno. The Astros’ Duffy, 26, hit .294/.366/.484 with 20 homers and 104 RBIs in 127 games for Fresno this year. He has no previous major league experience.

INF Matt E. Duffy, not to be confused with Giants 3B Matt M. Duffy, had his contract purchased from Triple-A Fresno. The Astros’ Duffy, 26, was the Pacific Coast League MVP after leading Fresno in hits, doubles and total bases. He started 74 games at third base, 29 at first base, and 23 at designated hitter and hit .294/.366/.484 with 20 homers and 104 RBIs in 127 games. Duffy has no major league experience.

2B Jose Altuve went 2-for-5 with a first-inning homer, extending his hitting streak to five games. It marks his eighth hitting streak of at least five games in 2015, with a long of 14. He is batting .409 (9-for-22) during the current streak and is 55-for-149 (.369) over his past 35 games.

RHP Collin McHugh, who starts the second game of the Texas series Tuesday, is going for his fourth consecutive win. He is 2-0 in two starts against the Rangers this season with a 1.50 ERA, having allowed two earned runs in 12 innings. His is 3-0 against Texas in his career.

INF Marwin Gonzalez (swollen left index finger) did not play Monday. He is considered day-to-day.

LHP Scott Kazmir posted his second quality start in his past four outings. He held the Rangers to three runs (two earned) in seven innings. Kazmir is 2-1 with a 1.60 ERA in five starts against Texas this season, posting quality starts in four of five outings.

RHP Scott Feldman was placed on the 60-day disabled list Monday, clearing a spot on the Astros’ 40-man roster for INF Matt E. Duffy. Feldman, who hasn’t pitched since Sept. 1, was diagnosed with a season-ending sprained right shoulder last week.

3B Jed Lowrie left Monday’s game in the fifth inning with a left shin contusion. X-rays were negative.

CF Carlos Gomez did not play Monday in the opener of a critical four-game series at Texas. Gomez flew back to Texas from Anaheim, Calif., on Sunday after experiencing discomfort in his left side during batting practice. Team doctors diagnosed Gomez with a mild intercostal strain, and he was scheduled to fly to Arlington on Monday night. His availability for the Rangers series is uncertain.

C Jason Castro (strained right quad) hopes to play in Texas series. He has done some work catching bullpen sessions, and he could be activated from the disabled list any day.