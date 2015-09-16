FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
September 17, 2015 / 3:14 AM / 2 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF George Springer went 1-for-4 Tuesday and was hit by a pitch. He has reached base safely in all 10 games since his return from the disabled list.

LHP Dallas Keuchel is coming off his only loss since Aug. 7 going into his Wednesday start at Texas. He gave three runs (none earned) in a 3-2 loss to the Angels on Friday. Before that, he won five consecutive starts, pitching at least seven innings in each game. Keuchel is tied for the AL lead in wins (17) and is the leader in ERA (2.22).

RHP Collin McHugh took a no-decision despite allowing five earned runs in 3 2/3 innings. He has a 10.00 ERA in his past two starts to raise his season ERA from 3.75 to 4.05. He had won each of his first three career starts vs. Texas before Tuesday.

DH Evan Gattis posted his 22nd multi-RBI game of the year Tuesday. It marked just the fourth time Houston lost when Gattis had multiple RBIs, with all four defeats on the road.

3B Jed Lowrie sat out Tuesday after leaving the Monday game with a left shin contusion. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.

CF Carlos Gomez (mild intercostal strain) has no timetable set for his return. He missed his third game in a row Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
