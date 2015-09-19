Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Mike Fiers will make his seventh start of 2015 for the Astros on Friday night against the A‘s. Fiers pitched seven innings in a no-decision in Anaheim in his last start, allowing three runs on six hits. Since the Astros acquired him from the Brewers along with Carlos Gomez on July 30, Fiers has a 3.07 ERA and .194 opponents’ batting average.

INF Marwin Gonzalez remained sidelined as he continues to deal with multiple hand issues. Gonzalez missed two games during the road trip with a left index finger injury before injuring his left thumb attempting to field a ground ball on Wednesday.

SS Carlos Correa hit his 19th double of the season to start Thursday’s game. His 19 doubles are tied for second among American League rookies this season, and his 24th multi-hit performance of the season Thursday is the fifth-best among AL rookies.

DH Evan Gattis has hits in four consecutive games and six of his last seven games. Gattis was one of the few Astros who consistently hit against the Rangers in the four-game sweep; he was 6-for-17 with a double, a homer and five RBI during the series.

RHP Lance McCullers allowed three earned runs Thursday, marking the fifth consecutive outing in which he has allowed three or fewer earned runs. He has given up three or fewer earned runs in 17 of 19 starts this season. “I feel like I put my best foot forward,” he said.

C Jason Castro was activated Thursday. He had been on the disabled list since Aug. 29 with a right quadriceps strain. Castro started against the Rangers and went 1-for-2 with a walk.

RHP Luke Gregerson is expected to rejoin the team on Saturday following the Wednesday birth of his first child, Logan John Gregerson, in Orlando, Fla. Gregerson last appeared on Sunday, earning his 27th save against the Angels.