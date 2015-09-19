Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Mike Fiers notched his fifth quality start with the Astros, allowing two runs (both solo homers) on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts over six innings. In seven starts with Houston, Fiers is 2-1 with a 2.20 ERA, allowing 11 earned runs over 45 innings.

INF Marwin Gonzalez remained sidelined as he continues to deal with multiple hand issues. Gonzalez missed two games during the road trip with a left index finger injury before injuring his left thumb attempting to field a ground ball on Wednesday.

INF Marwin Gonzalez remained sidelined as he continues to deal with multiple hand issues. Gonzalez missed two games during the road trip with a left index finger and left wrist injury before injuring his left thumb attempting to field a ground ball on Wednesday night.

1B Chris Carter belted his 19th home run on the season with one out in the second inning, a solo shot off Athletics LHP Felix Doubront. It marked just the second home run for Carter since Aug. 1; he hit 16 home runs over the final two months last season. Carter also hit the Astros’ 200th homer this season, marking the third time in club history the Astros have reached that benchmark.

RHP Luke Gregerson is expected to rejoin the team on Saturday following the Wednesday birth of his first child, Logan John Gregerson, in Orlando, Fla. Gregerson last appeared on Sunday, earning his 27th save against the Angels.

RHP Luke Gregerson is expected to rejoin the team on Saturday following the Wednesday birth of his first child, Logan John Gregerson, in Orlando, Fla. Gregerson last appeared on Sunday, earning his 27th save against the Angels.